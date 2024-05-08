Turkish President officially invited to COP29 in Baku

8 May. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has received an official invitation to take part in the UN climate change conference COP29, which will be held in Baku in November.

Azerbaijan extended an invitation to the President of Türkiye to the UN Climate Change Conference, COP29, which will be held in Baku.

The corresponding letter was presented to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan by the Azerbaijani Prime Minister. For the moment, Ali Asadov is making an official visit to Türkiye.

His program included a meeting with Erdoğan. At the meeting, Asadov conveyed greetings from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Turkish President, as well as an invitation from Ilham Aliyev to COP29.

During the negotiations, Erdoğan and Assadov expressed satisfaction with the successful development of Azerbaijani-Turkish ties, which are of a fraternal and allied nature in all areas. The parties also talked about future prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in a number of areas.