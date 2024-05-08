South Caucasus must achieve stability, Erdogan says

8 May. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a peace treaty as soon as possible. He noted that Türkiye will continue to support Azerbaijan.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, at a meeting with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, called on Baku and Yerevan to conclude a peace treaty as soon as possible.

He noted that he was pleased with the progress made in the peace process between the two states. The President also expects positive results from the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will be held in Almaty on May 10.

Erdoğan stressed that the South Caucasus must achieve the stability it sought.

According to the Turkish president, Ankara will continue to support Baku in all areas. He added that the countries will cooperate closely to avoid geopolitical contradictions in the region.