When Elista airport to be put into operation?

8 May. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Elista airport will open after a long break in late May. Then, the first flight will take place, Federal Air Transport Agency reports.

After the closure in 2022, the first flight will soon take place at the airport of the capital of Kalmykia, Elista, the Federal Air Transport Agency informed.

Issues related to the launch of air services were discussed by the head of the agency, Dmitry Yadrov, the head of the region, Batu Khasikov, and the director general of Red Wings, Evgeny Solodilin.

As specified in the Federal Air Transport Agency, the first flight will take place on May 28.

“Red Wings airline will begin operating flights twice a week from the capital of Kalmykia to the Zhukovsky airport near Moscow (located just 36 km from the center of Moscow) on Russian Superjet 100,”

– the Agency reports.