Erdoğan names culprit of war in Middle East

8 May. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Erdoğan accused Israel of spreading the war throughout the Middle East. He also called on the Organization of Turkic States to cooperate in sending aid to the Gaza Strip.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan blamed Israel for spreading the conflict throughout the Middle East.

The president said Tel Aviv is deliberately exacerbating the situation in the region by continuing its attack on Palestine despite Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire.

He also mentioned the Organization of Turkic States in his speech. Erdoğan called on the member countries to actively cooperate in sending aid to the Gaza Strip.