Captian of capsized boat placed under house arrest in Dagestan

8 May. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Dagestan, the court chose a preventive measure for the man who drove the boat on a river ride, during which a tourist died, the Supreme Court of Dagestan reports.

House arrest for two months was selected as a preventive measure for a resident of Dagestan, who will be tried for the death of a man during a boat ride on the Sulak River.

“A preventive measure in the form of house arrest was chosen for a period of 2 months, until July 2, 2024, with the imposition of appropriate restrictions,”

– the representative of the Supreme Court of the Republic, Zarema Mamaeva, said.