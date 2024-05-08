EAEU demonstrates effectiveness in facing new challenges, Putin says

8 May. 22:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vladimir Putin said that the EAEU has shown its effectiveness in the face of new challenges. He noted that other countries are also showing interest in the EAEU.

President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the anniversary summit of the EAEU in Moscow, announced the effectiveness of the association in the face of new challenges and sanctions.

He noted that the organization has achieved great results in creating a favorable investment climate. According to him, this was facilitated by joint decisions to protect investments, support businesses and guarantee the rights of entrepreneurs.

Putin said that the elimination of trade and administrative barriers contributed to ensuring a high degree of freedom of movement of goods and the transition of countries to common norms and standards.