Victory Parade in Moscow - Russia celebrating May 9

9 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Victory Day is celebrated annually in Russia and worldwide on May 9. A military parade to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory in the Great Patriotic War was held on Moscow’s Red Square this morning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, war veterans and guests were watching the parade from the central reviewing stand on Red Square.

Also reviewing the parade were presidents Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba, Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos, and Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau.

Vladimir Putin congratulated the parade participants on the Victory Day.

"Russia will do everything to avert a global confrontation. At the same time, we will not allow anyone to threaten us," Putin said.

The Russian president is confident in ensuring free and safe future of Russia and its united people. Putin congratulated parade participants on Victory Day, calls it sacred holiday.

The president also called all participants of Russia’s special military operation "heroes" and announced a minute of silence at the end of his speech.

“The Victory Day unites all generations. We are going forward relying on our centuries-old traditions and feel confident that together we will ensure a free and secure future of Russia," Putin said.

The foot columns will comprise regiments, battalions and companies of the armed services and military branches, parade units from Suvorov infantry and Nakhimov naval, cadet and military musical schools, members of the Young Army youth movement, female service members, Cossacks and a consolidated military band.

A legendary WWII T-34 tank, a major symbol of the Victory, traditionally lead the mechanized column during the military parade.