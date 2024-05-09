Armenia’s CSTO membership not discussed at EAEU summit

9 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) nations, who gathered for a summit in Moscow, did not raise the topic of Armenia’s membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), acting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"The CSTO is not a topic for the EAEU, which deals with purely economic matters," he said.

The EAEU summit was held in Moscow on May 6. Members of the EAEU are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. These countries, plus Tajikistan, are also members of the CSTO.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that Yerevan will refrain from financing the CSTO’s activity in 2024.