Putin and Pashinyan discuss security and regional issues in Kremlin

9 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Kremlin on May 8.

The Russian leader noted that cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is beneficial for all its member states, including Armenia and Russia.

"We have a jubilee summit, as the Eurasian Economic Union has turned a decade old. We have just been talking before entering this hall that over this time, cooperation within the framework of this international organization has been positive for all our countries, including Russia and Armenia," Putin said.

According to the Russian president, an increase in trade with the EAEU countries since 2015 has totaled a "very significant figure" for Armenia.

"Armenia’s trade with the EAEU countries has rocketed 14-fold," Putin said.

Pashinyan said that he hopes to discuss with the Russian President the most important issues of bilateral and regional relations.

The PM recalled that last time, they met in December, 2023 and many problems that need to be discussed have piled up since then.

"Economic matters we have already discussed at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Now, I hope and I am sure we will discuss important issues of bilateral and regional relations. I am also glad to see you," Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM thanked the Russian leader for the warm reception and perfect organization of the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).The meeting then continued behind closed doors.