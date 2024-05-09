Peskov reveals problems in Russian-Armenian relations

9 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

There is no need to exaggerate the complexity of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Of course, there are certain problematic topics in our bilateral relations. But on the other hand, the closer the interaction between the two countries, the broader the complex of bilateral relations, the more often they meet there and arise various problems," Peskov said.

Earlier, Putin and Pashinyan held a meeting in Moscow after the Eurasian Economic Union anniversary summit, which the Armenian PM attended.