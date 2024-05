9 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev following talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"[The talks] with Pashinyan are over. Now a meeting with Mirziyoyev is underway," Peskov said.

Putin’s meeting with Pashinyan lasted a little more than an hour.