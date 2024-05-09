Putin and Pashinyan agree on withdrawal of Russian border guards from Armenia

9 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to withdraw the country's peacekeeping forces and border guards from various parts of Armenia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, noting that the agreement was reached at the meeting with

"Pashinyan said that today there is no longer such demand in connection with the changed conditions, so President Putin agreed, and the pulling out of our military, border guards was agreed," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, Russian border guards will, however, remain on Armenia's borders with Türkiye and Iran at Yerevan's request.

At Yerevan's request, Russian soldiers and border guards were deployed in a number of Armenian provinces in the autumn 2020.