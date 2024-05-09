Azerbaijan celebrating Victory Day

9 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today marks the 79th anniversary of the historic Victory over fascism.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the grave of Major General of Tank Troops Hazi Aslanov, who was twice awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. They also placed flowers at his statue and paid tribute to all Azerbaijanis killed during the war.

Azerbaijani citizens played a tremendous role in achieving this Victory, with 600,000 sons and daughters sent to the frontline, with more than 300,000 of them died in battles.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media account on the occasion of 9 May.