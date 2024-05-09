9 May. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution designating May 25 as World Football Day.

The chosen date commemorates the 100th anniversary of the first international football tournament, where all regions were represented.

This historic event took place on May 25, 1924, during the summer Olympic games in Paris.

The resolution was met with applause from diplomats in the assembly chamber as General Assembly President Dennis Francis sealed its adoption with a gavel. It was co-sponsored by over 160 countries, emphasizing the universal appeal and importance of football.