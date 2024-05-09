Egypt expects 30% increase in tourist arrivals this year

9 May. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Egypt is aiming for an increase of up to 30% in international tourist arrivals this year, despite escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Egypt's vice minister for tourism Ghada Shalaby said.

In 2024, the North African country expects a 25% to 30% growth in inbound tourists, compared with the 27% increase it recorded last year.

The country hosted 14.9 million international visitors last year, surpassing a previous record of 14.7 million visitors in 2010.

"Since the beginning of the Israel-Gaza war in October, Egypt has attracted 8 million foreign visitors, which underscores the country's safety and stability," Shalaby said.

In the first quarter of this year, Egypt recorded a 3.3% increase in foreign visitors compared to the previous year, according to ministry data.