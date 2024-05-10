Putin choses candidate for post of head of government

10 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Vladimir Putin nominated Mikhail Mishustin for the post of Prime Minister. The candidacy will be approved at a State Duma meeting today.

Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said that the candidacy of Mikhail Mishustin for the post of head of the Russian government was introduced by Vladimir Putin.

"President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin submitted to the State Duma a proposal on the candidacy of Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin for the post of Prime Minister,” - the Speaker of the State Duma said.

He said that the candidate for the post of prime minister will first make a report and then answer questions from deputies. After this, voting will begin, following which the candidacy of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers will be approved.

Volodin emphasized that it is important for deputies to get answers to questions about how the tasks set by the leader of the country will be solved.

The meeting is scheduled for 14:00.