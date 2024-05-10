Air traffiic to Azerbaijan increases

10 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Since the beginning of the year, over 926,000 passengers have been transported to Azerbaijan - 40.7% more than in 2023. The leader is Russia: 263,500 people travelled to the country.

In the first 4 months of this year, over 626,000 passengers arrived in Azerbaijan by plane, the country’s State Tourism Agency informs.

According to the agency, this figure exceeds last year's by 40.7%. The leader is Russia: 263,500 people (+37.6%) arrived in Azerbaijan.

It is noted that 71,800 passengers flew to Azerbaijan from Russia in April, which is 38.7% more than the last year. In total, over 258,000 people got to Azerbaijan by air in April.