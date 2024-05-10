Bayramov meets with head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

10 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Jeyhun Bayramov met with Murat Nurtleu. The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry arrived at a working visit to Almaty, where he will hold negotiations with Ararat Mirzoyan.

The head of Azerbaijani diplomacy, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.

The ministers talked about bilateral relations, and also discussed the prospects for strategic partnership in the economic, investment and energy spheres.

Bayramov also told Nurtleu about Baku’s initiatives and position regarding the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry arrived in Almaty on a working visit, where he will hold negotiations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.