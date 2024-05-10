Baku-Yerevan meeting starts in Almaty

10 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

A meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia has begun in Almaty as part of another round of negotiations on a peace agreement. Earlier, the ministers held talks with their Kazakh counterpart.

Negotiations between the heads of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministries, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, started in Almaty.

The ministerial meeting is taking place within the framework of negotiations on the project “Bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations.”

The negotiations between the foreign ministers of the two countries are taking place at the House of Friendship, where they were met by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu.

Earlier, Bayramov held a bilateral meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, at which relations between Baku and Astana were discussed.