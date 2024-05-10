Mehriban Aliyeva publishes post on occasion of Heydar Aliyev’s birthday

10 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and First Lady of the country Mehriban Aliyeva posted a publication in connection with the 101st anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

“The bright, kind memory of Heydar Aliyev will forever remain in our hearts. We remember, we love, we honor,”

- Mehriban Aliyeva wrote.