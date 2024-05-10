Azerbaijani delegation arrives in Astrakhan

10 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A delegation from Azerbaijan visited Astrakhan. The head of the regional government met with its members. The guests paid tribute to the memory of the soldiers of the Great Patriotic War and Heydar Aliyev.

A delegation from Azerbaijan led by the head of the Absheron region, Abdin Farzaliyev, paid a visit to the Astrakhan region.

The members of the delegation held a meeting with the head of the cabinet of ministers of the Russian region, Denis Afanasyev.

During the visit, the guests paid tribute to the memory of the soldiers of the Great Patriotic War at the monument "Eternal Flame of Glory" in the Brotherly Garden in Astrakhan.

In addition, they laid flowers at the monument to Heydar Aliyev. The ceremony took place on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the birth of the national leader of Azerbaijan.