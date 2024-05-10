Ilham and Mehriban Aliyev visited Fizuli region and Shusha

10 May. 15:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Azerbaijan

The President of Azerbaijan and the First Lady of the country visited Shusha and Fizuni district. They got acquainted with the work at the Chol Gala mosque, and also opened the Shirin Su bathhouse.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President, First Lady of the country Mehriban Aliyeva traveled to the Fizuli district and the city of Shusha.

During the trip, Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening of the restored Kendelenchay reservoir complex.

He also got acquainted with the work on the Akhmedbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway and participated n the opening of the first tunnel built along the road.

Then the President and First Lady went to Shusha, where they got acquainted with the restoration work at the Chol Gala Mosque and the house-museum of Uzeir Hajibeyli.

In addition, Ilham and Mehriban Aliyev opened the restored Shirin Su bathhouse.