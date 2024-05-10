State Duma deputies approve Mikhail Mishustin for post of Prime Minister

10 May. 17:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Russia

At today’s meeting, deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation by a majority vote approved the candidacy of Mikhail Mishustin for the post of chairman of the country's government. His candidacy was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Today, a plenary meeting of the State Duma of the Russian Federation was held in Moscow. During the meeting, deputies adopted by a majority vote a draft resolution approving Mikhail Mishustin as Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

The candidacy of Mikhail Mishustin was supported by 375 deputies out of 432 who took part in the voting, 57 people's representatives abstained, and there were no votes against.

"To approve Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin as Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation. Send this resolution to the President of the Russian Federation,”

- the State Duma resolution reads.