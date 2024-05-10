Utility accident leaves Astrakhan without water

10 May. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Municipal Unitary Enterprise “Astrvodokanal”

Today, thousands of households were left without water in Astrakhan, as a result of a major utility accident that occurred on the water pipeline supplying the city from the Kutum River.

Today, thousands of Astrakhan households were left without cold water. According to the specialists from the emergency team of the municipal unitary enterprise Astrovodokanal, the reason for the shutdown is a leak at the drainage crossing in the Kutum River, from where water is supplied to a significant part of the city.

To detect the leak, the city's public services need divers; now residents of 25 city streets and partly of the Astrakhan district of Zatsarevye remain without water.

Emergency crews of the Astrovodokanal municipal unitary enterprise have already begun to eliminate the consequences of a major utility accident.