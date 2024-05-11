Anapa rescuers to acquire UAVs

11 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Egor Tikhonov/Vestnik Kavkaza

This summer, rescuers in the Kuban resort of Anapa will use unmanned aerial vehicles. As tests have demonstrated, drones can successfully replace rescuers at sea, since they have greater speed and maneuverability.

Unmanned aerial rescue vehicles, similar to Jankush drones, which are already operating on the beaches of Turkish Antalya, will soon be used by rescuers of Anapa resorts, the Telegram channel of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reads.

“Like the drones used in Türkiye, the principle here is similar: the UAV flies up to a drowning person in the sea and promptly drops a life-saving device, an inflatable vest. In Antalya, the drone throws a lifebuoy to the drowning person,”

- ATOR informed.