Unemployment drops in Türkiye

Türkiye’s unemployment rate fell in March. Among men its rate is 6.8%, among women – 12%. The overall rate in the country is 8.6%.

It is noted that the number of unemployed in the age group of 15 years and older decreased by 19,000 people and amounted to just over 3 mln people.

