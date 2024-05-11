Azerbaijani Prime Minister congratulates Mikhail Mishustin

11 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Russian Government website

Ali Asadov congratulated Mikhail Mishustin on his reappointment to the post of Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. He noted Mishustin's contribution to strengthening relations between Baku and Moscow.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov congratulated his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin on his reappointment to the post of head of the Russian government.

The congratulatory telegram, which was published on the website of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, notes Mishustin’s contribution to strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani relations based on the good traditions of friendship, neighborliness and mutual respect.

Asadov expressed confidence that the Russian government under the leadership of Mishustin will continue to increase mutually beneficial cooperation and deepen the strategic partnership between the two states.

On May 10, Russian leader Vladimir Putin appointed Mishustin as head of the Russian government. Prior to that he had submitted his candidacy to the State Duma, which was approved during the meeting.