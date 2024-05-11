Ammunition warehouses discovered in Khankendi, Agdere

11 May. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A large amount of weapons and ammunition was found in Agdere and Khankendi. Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan continue the search.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan continues to carry out work in the liberated territories as part of the Great Return and security process.

Police continue to discover and neutralize remaining sources of danger, as well as clear the land of ammunition and explosives.

Thus, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Azerbaijan Republic announced the discovery of warehouses with weapons and ammunition in Agdere and Khankendi. The ministry emphasized that everything found was confiscated. Work continues.