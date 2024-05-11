Person dies in car accident in Ingushetia

11 May. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Two cars collided in Ingushetia. As a result, two people were injured, one of them died on the way to the hospital. The causes of the tragedy are being established.

In the Malgobek district of Ingushetia, a car accident occurred involving two vehicles, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region informs.

The accident occurred in the settlement of Srednie Achaluki. A VAZ-21114 and a VAZ-21099 collided. As a result, two people were injured.

According to the ministry, one of the victims died on the way to the republican hospital in Nazran. The causes of the tragedy are being established; the consequences of the accident were eliminated by rescuers.