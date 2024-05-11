Ilham, Mehriban Aliyev participate in Kharybulbul festival opening

11 May. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva take part in the opening of the Kharybulbul music festival in Shusha. The President of the country addressed the audience.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the country's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva take part in the opening of the 7th International Music Festival "Kharybulbul" in Shusha.

According to the press service of the head of state, Ilham Aliyev, spoke at the ceremony. Then the audience was addressed by ISESCO Director General Salim bin Muhammad Al-Malik.

Prior to the opening of the festival, the president and director general held a bilateral meeting. Both noted the importance of the festival in Shusha.

Al-Malik emphasized that during his visit to Shusha he witnessed tremendous processes of development and change. The ISESCO Director General also mentioned the importance of restoring mosques that were destroyed by the occupiers.