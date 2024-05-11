Baku, Yerevan agree to continue negotiation process

11 May. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

A meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in Almaty. The ministers welcomed progress in border delimitation and agreed to continue negotiations.

Today, negotiations were held in Almaty between the heads of the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry informs.

During the meeting, the parties welcomed progress in border delimitation and the agreements reached. During the negotiations, Bayramov and Mirzoyan discussed the provisions of the draft peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan.

Following the meeting, the ministers of the two states agreed to continue negotiations on the disputed issues.

During the visit to Almaty, the heads of departments met separately with their colleague Murat Nurtleu. Bayramov expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for organizing the negotiation process.