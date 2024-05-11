Ilham Aliyev: Shusha is a symbol of heroism, victory and peace

11 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ismail Agakishiev/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Ilham Aliyev addressed the audience at the Kharybulbul festival in Shusha. He reminded that the city has been declared the cultural capital of the Islamic world and called it a symbol of heroism, victory, and peace.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev spoke at the 7thI International Music Festival "Kharybulbul", which takes place in the city of Shusha.

In his statement, he noted that everyone who visits Shusha sees that the Azerbaijani spirit reigns in the city. Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Shusha did not cave in during the occupation.

He recalled that the liberation of Shusha as a result of the Karabakh war is a bright page in the history of Azerbaijan. The President called the city a symbol of heroism, victory and peace.

The head of state also clarified that Shusha has been declared the cultural capital of the Islamic world. He thanked the ISESCO organization for this decision.

The President further stated that Azerbaijan has been consistently working towards Islamic solidarity and making efforts to unite the Islamic world.

In addition, Ilham Aliyev added that today, active work is underway to revive the city of Shusha and restore its historical appearance.

In addition, he said that many historical and religious monuments in the city were destroyed by the occupiers, but restoration work is currently underway in Shusha.

In conclusion, Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that from now on peace will reign in the Azerbaijani lands.

“I wish and am sure that the entire Azerbaijani people wish the same, so that the roar of cannons will never be heard under this sky. Let the sounds of music be heard here from now on,”

- the head of state said.