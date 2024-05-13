Putin announces defence ministry changes

13 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed appointing Andrey Belousov, who previously served as the first deputy prime minister, as Russia’s new defense minister.

"The Federation Council has received the list of candidates proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the positions of heads of a number of federal ministries and agencies," Russia's Federation Council said.

Russia’s current defense chief Sergey Shoigu will replace Nikolay Patrushev as the Security Council Secretary.

The president has also proposed appointing Boris Kovalchuk as the Chairman of the Accounts Chamber.

Putin has proposed that the other heads of ministries and agencies of the security and foreign policy bloc should retain their posts. Thus, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov and Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko will keep performing their duties.

Other officials who will retain their posts are Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, the heads of Russia’s Federal Security Service and Federal Protective Service, Alexander Bortnikov and Dmitry Kochnev, as well as the head of National Guard Viktor Zolotov. Alexander Lints will remain head of the Main Department for the President’s Special Programs.