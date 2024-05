13 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Numerous streets of Yerevan have been closed off since early Monday morning by demonstrators demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Armenian police detained 88 people at a protest in the capital Yerevan, according to the Interior Ministry.

At the rally held May 9, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan urged Pashinyan to resign and called for boycotting of classes, holding labor strikes, and paralyzing Yerevan and various areas of Armenia.