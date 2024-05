13 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Uzbekistan for a working visit on May 12.

As part of the trip, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will attend the Asian Women's Forum in Samarkand.

The delegation comprises MPs Mashhur Mammadov, Sattar Mohbaliyev, Javanshir Pashazade, Nurlan Hasanov, head of the Parliament's Apparatus Farid Hajiyev and other officials.