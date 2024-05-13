Iran increases renewable energy capacity

13 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s renewable electricity production reached 1.186 gigawatts in April.

According to the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization, solar power plants had the lion share in the total renewable capacity during the aforementioned period.

The solar power plants accounted for 58% of renewable electricity production (487 megawatt) and were followed by wind farms that represented 31% of the total capacity (364 megawatt).

Small hydropower plants and biomass plants stood next, as they accounted for 9% and 1% of the total renewable capacity respectively in April.

The Iranian government is working on plans to increase the country’s renewable capacity and aims to reach a target of 10,000 MW.