U.S. discusses developments in Rafah with Israel

13 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant developments in the Palestinian city of Rafah in the south of Gaza.

"The Secretary affirmed the ironclad U.S. commitment to Israel’s security and the shared objective of the defeat of Hamas. They discussed the situation in Gaza and ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages," the U.S. Department of State said.

The Secretary also reaffirmed the U.S. opposition to a major military ground operation in Rafah, where over one million people have taken shelter.

In addition, the U.S. Secretary underscored the urgent need to protect civilians and aid workers in Gaza.