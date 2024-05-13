Azerbaijan to present climate transparency report prior to COP29

13 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) on climate change will be presented before COP29, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

“Azerbaijan’s biennial climate change outlook report is being developed, and will be presented before COP29. This clearly demonstrates Azerbaijan's commitment to fulfilling its climate obligations," Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Umayra Taghiyeva said.

Azerbaijan will host COP29 in November 2024. Baku will become the world's center, receiving about 70–80,000 foreign guests.