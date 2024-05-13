Georgian Parliament Committee approves foreign agent bill in third hearing

13 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee approved the bill on transparency of foreign influence in its third hearing on May 13.

The session reviewed the draft law, which calls for registration of non-commercial legal entities and media outlets in the country as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they derive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

According to chair of the Committee Anri Okhanashvili, changes in the content of the bill were not discussed in the hearing, stressing the meeting of the Committee had been held “in accordance with procedures”.

The legislative body in mid-April approved the first reading of the bill that has sparked public protests and criticism by some of the country’s foreign partners.

The Parliament will now vote on the bill in its third hearing within a plenary session on May 14.

Earlier, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said she would veto the controversial bill, however the ruling party has enough votes to override her veto.