Russian detained in Tbilisi during foreign agent bill rally

13 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Interior Ministry has arrested 20 people, including one Russian citizen, at a rally in Tbilisi against the foreign agents law, the security service said.

"Police officers arrested 20 people under Articles 166 and 173 of the Georgian Administrative Offences Code. Including a Russian citizen born in 2002," the statement reads.

In addition, two U.S. citizens were detained among those 20 people.

Yesterday, opponents of the foreign agents law held another rally. They gathered in front of the parliament and stayed there overnight to prevent deputies from starting the third reading of the initiative at the meeting of the Legal Affairs Committee on the morning of May 13. The committee wound up passing the bill in the third reading.