Azerbaijan starts recovery of Gubadli

13 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The restoration of Gubadli district's Mahruzlu and Zilanly villages has begun in Azerbaijan.

The earthwork for the houses has been finished, the foundations have been dug, and the concrete pouring is proceeding according to the two villages' master plans.

Mahruzlu is located 19 km away from the district center. The total projected area of ​​the village is 197 hectares. The first stage involves building 190 houses on 40.27 hectares and relocating 836 people.

The village will have a school, kindergarten, administrative building, multifunctional building, market complex, public club, sports and leisure center, medical center, ceremonial hall, and teahouse.

Zilanly is located 20 km away from the district center, and its total area is 180.04 hectares. In the first stage, it's planned to construct 193 houses on an area of ​​43.5 hectares and resettle 926 people.

This village will also have a school, kindergarten, public club, family health and sports centers, as well as an administrative building.

It's also planned to complete the construction of the villages in the first phase by the end of this year and carry out the first resettlement of the population into the houses under construction.