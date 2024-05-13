РУС ENG

Another 38 mines found in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Azerbaijan Republic Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published weekly information on humanitarian demining operations conducted in the territories liberated from occupation.

In total, 6 anti-personnel and 32 anti-tank mines, as well as 358 unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized during demining operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan from May 6 through May 12, 2024.

A total of 880.3 ha of land was cleared of mines.

© Photo :Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza
480 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos