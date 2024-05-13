Another 38 mines found in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

13 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan Republic Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published weekly information on humanitarian demining operations conducted in the territories liberated from occupation.

In total, 6 anti-personnel and 32 anti-tank mines, as well as 358 unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized during demining operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan from May 6 through May 12, 2024.

A total of 880.3 ha of land was cleared of mines.