Türkiye tops Russia's freight traffic turnover

13 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over the past three years, Russia has increased its cargo turnover with Turkey by almost 17 times, head of Transportation and Delivery Services at Avito Evgeniya Lazareva said.

“Over the past three years, from March 2021 to April 2024, the largest increase in cargo transportation was between the Southern Federal District and Turkey. They started to dispatch cargo from the South of Russia almost 17 times more often,” Evgeniya Lazareva said.

She also noted that China and Armenia make the top three in terms of cargo turnover with cargo transportation demand increasing 11-fold.

Earlier, the Russian Cabinet announced an increase in demand for cargo transportation along the Russia-Turkey, Russia-Iran-India and Russia-China transport corridors for 2022-2025.