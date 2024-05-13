Türkiye to increase capacity of NPPs to 20,000 MW

13 May. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish nuclear capacity will be increased by 20,000 MW over two decades. This information was announced by the Minister of Economy of the Republic, Alparslan Bayraktar, during an interview with the Turkish channel TRT.

He said that the country expected to install large-scale reactors at three nuclear power plants.

"We have directed all efforts to install 12 large nuclear reactors in Akkuyu, Sinop and Thrace",

Alparslan Bayraktar said.

He also noted that the installation of small reactors would be implemented. It will increase nuclear power by another 5,000 MW.

The minister emphasized that the authorities continue to consider options for cooperation in this area.