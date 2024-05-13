Chairman of Russian Muslim Spiritual Administration thanks Erdoğan for his position on Gaza Strip

13 May. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia, Ravil Gainutdin, became a participant in the world consultative meeting of Islamic scholars in Istanbul, the Spiritual Board of Muslims of the Russian Federation writes.

It is noted that the event was held with the participation of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Muslim leaders from around the world in the Dolmabahçe palace complex.

During the meeting, Gainutdin expressed gratitude to the Turkish President for his attention to the conflict in the Gaza Strip. He also congratulated Erdoğan and the Turkish people on the 100th anniversary of the republic.

"The World Consultative Meeting of Islamic Scholars, which opened today in Istanbul, is an important event in uniting Muslim leaders from around the world in solidarity with the civilian population of the Gaza Strip",

Ravil Gainutdin said.