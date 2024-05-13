SCO Foreign Ministers to meet in Astana next week

13 May. 19:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Next week, a meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers will be held in Astana. An official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan spoke about this on May 13.

Aibek Smadiyarov clarified that the ministerial negotiations were scheduled for Tuesday.

"On May 21, 2024, the next meeting of the Council of the SCO Foreign Ministers will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu",

the ministry's representative said.

Let us remind you that the previous meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers was held last fall.