Iran opens virtual Palestinian embassy

13 May. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The official representative of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani, announced the opening of a virtual Palestinian embassy in the republic.

It is noted that the diplomatic mission was created in the system of the Iranian Foreign Ministry as an experiment.

Kanani said that the diplomatic apparatus had taken a number of measures in the administrative, consular and legal fields in order to implement the law on the opening of the embassy.

"The embassy has been created within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on an experimental level so that we can study the technical problems and other aspects related to it better and more",

Nasser Kanaani said.