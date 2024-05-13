ATOR: Turkish hotels do not inflate prices for Russian tourists

13 May. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) refutes information that "signs with the nationalities of tourists" allegedly appeared in hotels in Türkiye, and prices for Russians also changed.

Earlier, some Russian media published information about the infringement and discrimination of tourists, as well as the appearance of signs about the nationality of vacationers in hotels. According to ATOR, if any tourists are disadvantaged in Türkiye, it is the Turkish ones. For local vacationers, prices are often higher than for foreigners. The difference is two times. This situation is observed in large beach hotels working with tour operators and package tourists, but the reason is not the nationality of tourists, but the contracts of travel agencies and the volume of bookings.

In small hotels in Türkiye, where independent travellers go on vacation, prices are equal for both citizens and foreign tourists. So prices for Russians vacationing in Türkiye are either lower or equal to those offered to other travelers.