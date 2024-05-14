State Department: Azerbaijan-Armenia peace is possible

14 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States continues to believe that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is possible, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the U.S. State Department Vedant Patel said.

“We continue to believe that peace is possible," the diplomat said.

According to him, it is something that the secretary and others continue to remain deeply engaged on. At the same time, Patel added he doesn't have any updates on the negotiations between the parties.