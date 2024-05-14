Biden bans uranium imports from Russia

14 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a decree banning imports of uranium from Russia into the United States, the White House press service said.

"On Monday, May 13, 2024, the president signed into law [...] the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act, which prohibits the importation of unirradiated, low-enriched uranium that is produced in the Russian Federation or by a Russian entity," the statement reads.

The U.S. believes that a ban on imports of uranium from Russia will allow the United States to eliminate dependence on Russia in the field of peaceful nuclear energy.

The bill comes into force 90 days after adoption.

In December 2023, the US House of Representatives approved a similar bill to introduce a ban on the import of low-enriched uranium of Russian origin, which will remain in effect until 2040.